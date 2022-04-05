The club was convincingly beaten 5-1 by Tottenham Hotspur yesterday. The result, which followed losses to Everton and Chelsea, left the club nine points above the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Howe alone addressed the team in the away dressing room immediately after the defeat in an attempt to get his “message” across before leaving for his post-match media duties.

“I obviously spoke with the players,” said United’s head coach, who felt that his team took too many “risks” with the ball after going behind.

Eddie Howe applauds Newcastle United fans.