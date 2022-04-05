Eddie Howe reveals exactly what happened in Newcastle United dressing room
Eddie Howe has revealed what happened in the dressing room after Newcastle United’s third successive defeat.
The club was convincingly beaten 5-1 by Tottenham Hotspur yesterday. The result, which followed losses to Everton and Chelsea, left the club nine points above the Premier League’s relegation zone.
Howe alone addressed the team in the away dressing room immediately after the defeat in an attempt to get his “message” across before leaving for his post-match media duties.
“I obviously spoke with the players,” said United’s head coach, who felt that his team took too many “risks” with the ball after going behind.
"I think you’ve got to be very careful, because everybody’s very emotional. I think things can be said that maybe aren’t helpful. I spoke. I think that’s the way it should be. I’ll always encourage the players, if they want to speak to each other. The minute I leave the dressing room, that can happen. I think it was important my message got through.”