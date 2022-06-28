Loading...

Eddie Howe returns to Newcastle as club wait to make official Sven Botman announcement

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is back on Tyneside.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 3:38 pm

The Magpies boss, who is still based on the South Coast, returned to Newcastle on Tuesday morning.

Howe’s arrival via a plane from Southampton was a timely one with the club still yet to confirm the signing of top-target Sven Botman from Lille.

Eddie Howe, head coach of Newcastle United (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Botman was at St James’s Park on Monday evening to complete a £35million move from the Ligue 1 side, signing a five-year deal.

He is a Newcastle United player, but the club has refrained from making a swift announcement. ‘Patience is a virtue,’ as co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi said.

It is hoped that Newcastle’s third major summer signing will be confirmed on Tuesday evening with the club’s media team coordinating an announcement time with Lille in advance.

Howe and the Newcastle squad will return for pre-season training on Friday though Botman is expected to be given an extended break due to his Netherlands Under-21s international duties earlier this month.

