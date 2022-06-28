Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies boss, who is still based on the South Coast, returned to Newcastle on Tuesday morning.

Howe’s arrival via a plane from Southampton was a timely one with the club still yet to confirm the signing of top-target Sven Botman from Lille.

Eddie Howe, head coach of Newcastle United (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Botman was at St James’s Park on Monday evening to complete a £35million move from the Ligue 1 side, signing a five-year deal.

He is a Newcastle United player, but the club has refrained from making a swift announcement. ‘Patience is a virtue,’ as co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi said.

It is hoped that Newcastle’s third major summer signing will be confirmed on Tuesday evening with the club’s media team coordinating an announcement time with Lille in advance.