Eddie Howe responds to question on Newcastle United's interest in Dan Ashworth

The club is understood to have asked Brighton and Hove Albion for permission to speak to Ashworth, who is the club’s technical director.

United head coach Howe said: “I highly respect Dan and his work, but I won’t go into it any more than that. I don’t think it’s right. He works for another football club. I like him and respect him, but I won’t comment any more.”

Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: "I have nothing to add to that. As I have experienced myself sometimes, things appear in papers which aren't the truth, it's just speculation. It doesn't surprise me with Dan, because he’s a fantastic person. And from my experiences with him, he’s a top operator, so we’re lucky to have him here – and long may that continue."