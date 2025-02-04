The latest Newcastle United news, via PA.

Eddie Howe will adopt a siege mentality as he attempts to steer Newcastle to a second Carabao Cup final in three seasons despite seeing his squad depleted by unwanted sales.

The Magpies allowed defender Lloyd Kelly to leave St James’ Park for Juventus on deadline day in a move which could eventually bring in around £20million on top of the £11m they banked in return for Miguel Almiron’s departure for Atlanta United last week.

As he prepares for Wednesday night’s second-leg semi-final clash with Arsenal on Tyneside, Howe, who also sold Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh during the summer to avoid a Premier League points deduction for failing to comply with profitability and sustainability rules, is calling for a fresh unity in a smaller squad, but he believes he still has a high-quality group of players.

He said: “These things can sometimes act as a strength for you and that’s very much how I am trying to pull the group together, have real unity in smaller numbers, and we keep fighting in every phase. Sometimes that unity can be really, really powerful.

“I don’t think it’s ideal. We’d love to have brought new energy into the group – that’s being very honest – but that wasn’t to be our world in this window, so we have to make the best of the situation.”

Newcastle hope their January business will enable them to avoid last summer’s scramble – which it is understood came down to a matter of minutes – to negotiate spending restrictions and free up funds for fresh investment after three windows without a significant signing.

But asked if Kelly’s departure had created a late opportunity on Monday, Howe replied: “No. That did not give us any positive headroom to bring a player in.”

In the short term, a wounded Newcastle – they have lost their last two home games to Bournemouth and Fulham – will attempt to avoid a hat-trick, a feat they know will take them to Wembley after they returned from the Emirates Stadium with a priceless 2-0 lead.

Head coach Howe, however, faces a late decision over key midfielder Joelinton, who emerged from the Fulham game wearing a brace on his right knee.

He said: “We’ll assess how he is for this game. I’d say he’s a doubt, but we’ll give him every minute we can to try to make him fit.”

If the Magpies faltered at the weekend – they have nevertheless won 10 of their last 12 games in all competitions – the Gunners were in stunning form as they romped to a 5-1 home victory over champions Manchester City to fire a warning.

But Howe, who could also have striker Callum Wilson available after a 12-game absence, said: “What a great opportunity we’ve got – and that’s if it’s 0-0 – so forget any talk of a lead, it’s 0-0 and we are at home.

“What an opportunity to attack the game and embrace everything in front of us to be at our best.”