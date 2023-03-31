Eddie Howe names loud Newcastle United player who's 'driven' the team – from the bench

That’s the view of Eddie Howe ahead of a likely summer departure for the long-serving player.

Previously a regular starter, the 33-year-old – who also played under Howe at Bournemouth – has been coming off the bench this season.

“Matt, behind the scenes, has been incredible this year,” said United’s head coach. “He’s a big presence vocally. You can hear him wherever you are – on the training ground or off the training ground!

"He’s got a great personality. He’s really driven the group this year. He’s one of our leaders. When you consider he hasn’t had as much football as he’d have liked, he’s driven the team in a really positive way.

"So I can’t speak highly enough of him. But also, he can still play. I’ve got no doubt about that. He came on against Nottingham Forest, and made an impact. He’s got a big part to play for us.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and winger Matt Ritchie.

Ritchie came off the bench in wins over Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break, and the former Scotland international is set to be involved against Manchester United on Sunday.

Valued player

“Realist” Ritchie – who helped the club win promotion to the Premier League in his first season at St James’ Park – addressed his new “role” in December.

Speaking to United’s matchday programme, Ritchie said: “I’m ready when called upon. I feel like I can bring a lot to the group still, I feel valued within the group, and I’m fit and ready to go, if needed.

“I’m well aware that the boys have been flying, and times may have changed in terms of what it was for me maybe two years ago at the club.

"I’m a realist. I understand that my role may have changed within the squad – but I’m all in.”