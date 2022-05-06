Eddie Howe issues Ryan Fraser injury update ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Manchester City

The Newcastle United winger suffered a hamstring injury in a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.
And Howe has issued an update on Fraser ahead of Sunday’s game against Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
"He has improved,” said United’s head coach. “He’s been at the training ground, out on the grass, with the physios still. He’s not yet been handed over to sports science, so there is still some way to go. Hopefully, we’ll see him before the end of the season."
Fraser, signed as a free agent in the summer of 2020, had several spells out due to injury during his first season at St James’s Park. Howe had previously worked with the 28-year-old – who has scored two league goals this season – at Bournemouth.