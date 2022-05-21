Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was revealed this week that the proposed Ohio Cup in July had been cancelled. Newcastle and Wolverhampton Wanderers had been due to take part in the tournament.

Howe and the club’s hierarchy – who are going through “various options” – must now make alternative arrangements for the first part of their pre-season campaign.

“Our pre-season plans are without a tour at the moment,” said United’s head coach. “We plan on adding one to the schedule. We’re going through various options at the moment to try and find the right place to go with everything that we want in that seven to 10 days, so we’re trying to figure out what we do next.

"It’s a shame, very disappointed the tour was cancelled, as that had been in the pipeline for a long, long time. So it’s a huge disappointment to see it cancelled at the last minute.”