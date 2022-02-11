The Newcastle United defender was forced off with a calf injury late in Tuesday night’s 3-1 Premier League win over Everton at St James’s Park.

Trippier – who scored with a stunning free-kick, and motioned to come off in added time – is being assessed ahead of Villa's visit to Tyneside.

Head coach Howe said: “I don’t think it’s a long-term injury, but we’ll have to make a late call on it for this game. He’s been so important for us in recent games. He was outstanding against Everton, highlight by his free-kick. Brilliant execution. But his all-round game, I thought, was so good. It would be a big blow to lose him, but we’ll wait and see.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

On 31-year-old Trippier’s impact at United since his move from Atletico Madrid last month, Howe said: “He instantly caught the lads’ respect straight away, just by his demeanour and how he approaches training and his leadership skills. He was very vocal early on when he came in and spoke to the group.

"Also, since then his performances have spoken for themselves. He's determined to be a success in whatever he does. He’s got, very much, a winner’s mentality. He’s been a key, key person for us in our uplift. I can’t speak highly enough of him – and long may that continue.”

Relegation-threatened Newcastle are 17th in the Premier League table ahead of the Villa game.