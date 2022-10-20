Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Joelinton ahead of Tottenham Hotspur

United’s head coach said: “He took a knock to his knee in a tackle. I think it’s just a knock at this stage, so no twist.

"I don’t think there’s any injury to the joint. He was in pain, he couldn’t continue. Fingers crossed he’ll be OK. Touch wood, he's OK, but it's an early stage for us to give that opinion.”

Joelinton returned to the starting XI against Manchester United last weekend after recovering from the knee injury which saw him stay on the bench against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle remain sixth in the Premier League table ahead of the Tottenham game after Miguel Almiron scored his fifth goal of the season.

Captain Kieran Trippier told Amazon Prime: "It was a massive win for us. We've had a good spell recently, and we want to keep pushing up the league and competing at the top of the table. We didn't perform to our best today, but we grinded out the result.

"Ever since the gaffer’s come here, and myself, it’s been a positive place to be. We’re performing well. The last two games ... not really, but we are still getting the results we want. Long may that continue."