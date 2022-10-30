Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update amid Fabian Schar concern

The Newcastle United defender was replaced by Jamaal Lascelles late in yesterday’s 4-0 win at St James’s Park. Callum Wilson netted twice in front of England manager Gareth Southgate, while Miguel Almiron and Joelinton were also on target.

Newcastle remain fourth in the Premier League after Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-2.

“We’re still carrying a few players who have got different bits and pieces,” said United’s head coach, who welcomed Allan Saint-Maximin back from injury against Villa. “Fabian was just feeling his hamstring, I hope he’s OK. There’s a number of players today just feeling the effects of the busy period, so hopefully we’ve got nothing too serious.”

Newcastle took control of the game in the second half, with three of their goals coming after the break.

Asked if he was impressed by the whole performance, Howe said: “Not really. First-half was a difficult half for us, because it was stop-start, we couldn’t get any rhythm. Aston Villa are very competitive.

"Teams will come here and try and disrupt us in different ways, and I felt they did. We struggled to build consistent pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey comes on a substitute for Fabian Schar.

"The first goal’s so important in any game – and today we got it, probably from our best move of the half. The second half was totally different, that’s the football and the style that we want to see on a consistent basis here.