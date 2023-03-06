Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update amid concerns over key player

The Newcastle United defender missed Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City due to concussion protocols after he took a blow to the head in the Carabao Cup final.

And Schar is being assessed this week ahead of Sunday’s Premier League home game.

“Fabian took a nasty knock to his eye,” said Eddie Howe. “He had a nasty cut and bruise around that area. He did some tests with the doctor during the week, so quite early in the week, he wasn’t going to be available."

Schar has suffered a concussion in 2019 playing for Switzerland against Georgia. The 31-year-old played on despite being knocked unconscious, and Howe says the club will follow guidelines “to the letter”.

“I don’t think Fabian’s (concussion) history is part of my thinking, but the doctor who has been with us a long period of time knows Fabian’s history,” said United’s head coach. “That’s all taken into account with the concussion protocol, that we will follow to the letter.”

Meanwhile, Howe – who has lost Joelinton to a two-game suspension – was asked for an injury update after the City game.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar receives medical treatment at Wembley.

Howe said: “There were a couple of knocks, but I don’t know 100%. I thought Bruno (Guimaraes) was maybe showing the effects of that knock he had on the ankle last week. But I don’t think there’s any long-term problem there, and Joe got a stamp on his foot.”

Joelinton picked up the suspension after being booked for a 10th time this season.

The midfielder will be available for the April 2 home game against Manchester United.

Asked if there was an inevitability about the booking given the way the 26-year-old plays, Howe said: "Yeah, there probably was, although desperately disappointed that it was today, given the two games we've got before the international break, that's going to be a long absence for him.