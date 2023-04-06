News you can trust since 1873
Eddie Howe issues new Newcastle United injury update – and reveals training plan

Eddie Howe and his staff are assessing Newcastle United’s “aching” players ahead of Saturday’s game against Brentford.

By Miles Starforth
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read

The club beat West Ham United 5-1 at the London Stadium last night – and Howe admitted the game had taken a toll on his team.

Newcastle are staying in the capital ahead of the Brentford fixture, and the squad are having a recovery day today ahead of tomorrow’s pre-match training session.

"We’ll take them to somewhere which will help the players recover,” said United’s head coach. “We won’t be training on grass, and Friday we will be. Pretty normal, standard procedure.”

Asked if there were any fresh injuries, Howe said: “It’s too early to say. I think there probably will be a physical cost in the game. Whether there’s any injuries or not, sometimes they take a day or two to surface. We’ve got a few aches and pains. I don’t know how serious.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
