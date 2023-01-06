Eddie Howe today confirmed that the striker, sidelined since September with a thigh problem, was in full training ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

“Let’s get through training today,” said Howe. “I’m not clear, because I don’t want to put pressure on him. We’ll introduce him at the right time. He’s getting closer all the time. He's trained with the team, so we’re pleased with his progress. Let’s wait and see.”

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Isak – who suffered the injury while on international duty – joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for a club-record £60million fee last summer.