Joelinton was forced off early in yesterday’s 2-1 win over Burnley after falling awkwardly. The midfielder, the club’s player of the season, left the stadium wearing a protective boot.
"It didn’t look good,” said head coach Eddie Howe. “I could see by the way he went down, I thought ‘this could be serious’.
"Apparently, it’s a deep laceration. I think the doctor, initially when he saw him, could see part of his bone, so I think it was quite deep.
"We knew immediately we had to withdraw him, but he’s in good spirits in the dressing room. He had a boot on, and said he was OK, so that’s great news.”
Newcastle ended the season in 11th with 49 points, their best return since the 2013/14 season. They finished two points behind 10th-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.
Callum Wilson scored both goals against Burnley, and Howe said: "It was a tough game, a really difficult match for lots of different reasons. I don't think it was necessarily one for the purest.
"Technically, I don't we were at our very best levels. But, I think, mentally we were and we had to be today, because that was a very difficult finish to the game after Burnley scored, so full credit to my players for how they attacked the match and how we dealt with all the things surrounding the game."
Asked about the turnaround this season, Howe added: "I'm not sure I could have said I'd have seen it coming, to be honest with you.
"December was a very difficult month for us. We came in, and on the horizon was a very tough month, and we had a squad that was suffering with injuries at the time, then we suffered the low of Cambridge
"This was a position that seemed a long, long way away then.
"I have to compliment the players for how they have dug in, for how they have united together.
"There were plenty of examples throughout the team of players fighting for the shirt, giving their all, and I think the players deserve a huge amount of credit."