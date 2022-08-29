Eddie Howe issues Callum Wilson injury update at Newcastle United ahead of Liverpool
Callum Wilson’s pushing hard to return for Newcastle United.
The striker felt his hamstring after scoring in the club’s 3-3 draw with Premier League champions at St James's Park earlier this month.
United have since signed 22-year-old Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for a club-record £60million fee – the striker, waiting for his work permit, was at Molineux for yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers – but Wilson remains a hugely-important player for Eddie Howe.
United’s head coach doesn’t expect Wilson, the club’s No.9, to be fit for Wednesday night’s Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield, though he maintains that the 30-year-old should be back “pretty quickly”.
“Callum will be working away to get back to fitness,” said Howe. “It’s not a long-term injury. I don’t think it’s going to be too bad. So we’re hopeful to get him back pretty quickly. I don’t think he’ll be fit for Liverpool.”