Eddie Howe issues Alan Saint-Maximin injury update after surprise Newcastle United absence

And Howe – who lost Kieran Trippier to a long-term injury last weekend – revealed why the winger missed the trip after the game.

“He got a kick on his calf against villa – I think you saw him limping towards the end of the game,” said Howe. “He didn’t train this week. We hoped he’d been fit, but, obviously, he didn’t make the game. Hopefully nothing too serious, but it was enough to keep him out today.”

Relegation-threatened Newcastle, 17th in the Premier League table, are now unbeaten in six games, but Howe was frustrated that his team didn’t claim a fourth successive victory given the chances they created.

“I’m satisfied with the point, but frustrated it maybe wasn’t more,” said United’s head coach. “The way we started the game was excellent. The only disappointment for me was that we only got one goal – there was more in it for us.

“Although we dominated they still had a threat in the game. That’s what West Ham can do to you. We’re disappointed that the free-kick was poorly defended from our perspective.

"That’s a frustration, but the character and response was there. With the balls we put into the box, it should have been more.”

Newcastle take on Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium next weeked.