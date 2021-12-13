Sven Botman is reportedly 'top of the list' for Newcastle in January (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Defender ‘top of the list’ for Toon in January

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Newcastle United are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Dutch defender Sven Botman in January.

The defender, who currently plays for Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, has been linked with moves to teams across Europe with Romano revealing that AC Milan are also interested in the defender.

Sevilla, Wolves and Atalanta had been ‘in talks’ over a move in the summer, however, no transfer came to fruition and this time, it looks like being a two-horse race to secure Botman’s signature.

Keith Hackett on penalty

Newcastle United slumped to a disappointing 4-0 defeat away at Leicester City yesterday - a result that was started following the awarding of a penalty for a foul by Jamaal Lascelles on James Maddison.

Many believe the Leicester City man was lucky to be awarded the penalty after seemingly minimal contact from the Newcastle captain.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett agrees with this assertion and wants to see a ‘deterrent’ from simulation:

“The FA have got to bring in retrospective punishment on acts of simulation as a deterrent.” Hackett told Football Insider.

“I think this certainly didn’t help Newcastle United at an important time in the game.

“It impacts the players’ confidence because they think it’s another game where they think they are fighting an uphill battle.

“It should be a one-match ban. There would be a report and then it would go to a three-man panel.

“Let a player, a manager and a referee have a look at it. This is not easy for referees but we need a deterrent.”

Cherries defender an option for Howe

The Sun are reporting that Newcastle United may look to move for Bournemouth’s Steve Cook in January if they are unsuccessful in their attempts to sign Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Ben Mee.