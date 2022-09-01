Eddie Howe has already approved one deadline day transfer at Newcastle United
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has admitted he isn’t anticipating a busy transfer deadline day, but has confirmed there will be some movement in his squad.
In terms of incomings, Newcastle remain active in the loan market and are understood to be looking to secure a deadline day addition to bolster the squad.
The club may also look at permanent deals depending on whether players become available at the right price.
But the squad will have to be balanced in order to ensure too many players don’t fall on the wrong side of the 25 man squad limit for the Premier League.
As a result, there will have to be outgoings. Newcastle have sold Freddie Woodman, Dwight Gayle and loaned out Ciaran Clark, Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden so far this summer.
Read More
And out-of-favour midfielder Matty Longstaff is set to be a deadline day departure once again for The Magpies. The 22-year-old completed a deadline day loan move to League Two side Mansfield Town in January but is likely to be loaned out at a higher level this time around.
When asked about the midfielder’s future at the club, Howe told The Gazette: “Yes, Matty will be one [to leave] obviously and with the slightly younger players potentially there might be some movement.”
While players such as Jamal Lewis are set to stay at the club, some of Newcastle’s Under-21 players have also been made available for loan.
Teenage midfielder Joe White has been linked with a loan return to League Two side Hartlepool United while Lucas De Bolle could also be heading out on loan with a move to Scotland touted.