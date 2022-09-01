Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In terms of incomings, Newcastle remain active in the loan market and are understood to be looking to secure a deadline day addition to bolster the squad.

The club may also look at permanent deals depending on whether players become available at the right price.

But the squad will have to be balanced in order to ensure too many players don’t fall on the wrong side of the 25 man squad limit for the Premier League.

Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United FC in action during the Eusebio Cup match between SL Benfica and Newcastle United at Estadio da Luz on July 26, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

As a result, there will have to be outgoings. Newcastle have sold Freddie Woodman, Dwight Gayle and loaned out Ciaran Clark, Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden so far this summer.

And out-of-favour midfielder Matty Longstaff is set to be a deadline day departure once again for The Magpies. The 22-year-old completed a deadline day loan move to League Two side Mansfield Town in January but is likely to be loaned out at a higher level this time around.

When asked about the midfielder’s future at the club, Howe told The Gazette: “Yes, Matty will be one [to leave] obviously and with the slightly younger players potentially there might be some movement.”

While players such as Jamal Lewis are set to stay at the club, some of Newcastle’s Under-21 players have also been made available for loan.