Howe made four changes for yesterday’s 3-0 win at Carrow Road.
The result saw the club move up to ninth in the Premier League with four games left to play.
Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff came into Eddie Howe’s starting XI. Miguel Almiron – who had scored in midweek – dropped down to the bench along with Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood.
Most Popular
-
1
This is where ‘experts’ forecast Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle to finish after latest League One results
-
2
'Outstanding': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after emphatic win over Cambridge United
-
3
What Sunderland need to secure a League One play-off place with Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Wycombe still in the mix
-
4
The interesting photos of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Juan Sartori and Sunderland fans as Black Cats beat Cambridge United
-
5
Cambridge United boss reacts to controversial red-card decision in honest verdict on Sunderland defeat
Joelinton – who started the game as a striker – netted twice after being moved to the left, and Bruno Guimaraes also found the net in the game, which followed home successes over Crystal Palace and Leicester City in the previous six days.
Asked to explain the changes, head coach Howe said: "Three games in six days. Norwich had a free week so we couldn't come here lethargic, tired or mentally fatigued after the week we had – two tough home games where we had long spells without the ball.
"We needed fresh bodies, one or two players had a few niggles as well, so we didn't want to risk them.
"I was really pleased with the guys that came in. I thought they did refresh the team, and thought we looked very good physically for certain points in the game.
"Also, I think it's healthy for the group to do that as well. It shows we do have a capable squad, and that I've got options to choose from, plus competition for places as well, which is absolutely vital.”