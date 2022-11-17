Eddie Howe explains Newcastle United tactical change
Eddie Howe a few changes Craven Cottage early last month – and one of them proved to be significant.
Howe switched Dan Burn to left-back for Newcastle United’s game against Fulham as Matt Targett wasn’t 100% fit because of an injury. Burn, signed as a central defender from Brighton and Hove Albion in January, took his chance.
Newcastle won 4-1 at Craven Cottage, and the club recorded a fifth successive Premier League win at the weekend to move back up to third place ahead of the World Cup break.
Most Popular
Burn, released by Newcastle as a youngster, has been outstanding since the Fulham game – and the Blyth-born player has kept summer signing Targett out of the team.
Asked about the switch, United head coach Howe said: "It's definitely a position he can play and can play very well.
"We were aware when we signed him that he had that versatility. He played left-back, left wing-back and left-sided centre-half at Brighton. Left-sided centre-half, if you asked Dan, would probably be his preferred position.
"But he's the type of character that will play anywhere that the team need him at that moment. He's a very, very giving personality.”
While centre-half is Burn’s preferred position, Howe believes that the 30-year-old is enjoying getting higher up the pitch as a full-back.
"I think he enjoys playing left-back, because it means he can get higher up the pitch,” said Howe. “So I'm loving working with Dan, and his versatility is going to be very important for us."