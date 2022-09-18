News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Eddie Howe explains Elliot Anderson's Newcastle United absence

Eddie Howe has revealed why Elliot Anderson was left out against Bournemouth.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 7:00 am

Anderson had starred when he came off the bench against Crystal Palace earlier this month, but the midfielder was not involved in yesterday’s 1-1 draw, and Howe addressed Anderson’s absence from the bench after the game.

Read More

Read More
Allan Saint-Maximin suffers Newcastle United injury 'setback'

Asked why Anderson hadn’t been involved, United’s head coach said: “Very minor niggle, he’ll be fit, fine, for the next game (against Fulham on October 1).”

Most Popular

Howe opted not to loan out Anderson this season after he impressed in the club’s pre-season campaign and on the training pitch. The 19-year-old had helped Bristol Rovers win promotion last season.

"He’s going to be integral to our plans,” said head coach Howe earlier this month. “You can see that from the last two games when he’s come off the bench and contributed. He’ll be desperate for that first start, he’s pushing. I’ve been delighted with the progress he’s made.”

Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson.
Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson has a "niggle".
Elliot AndersonEddie HoweBournemouthCrystal Palace