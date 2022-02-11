Ashworth this week resigned from his position as technical director at Brighton and Hove Albion. The 50-year-old has been placed on gardening leave during his notice period by the club ahead of his switch to St James’s Park.

Howe – who has previously spoken of his “respect” for Ashworth – was asked about the appointment of a director of football head of Sunday’s game against Aston Villa.

“I’ve been used to working with a sporting director at Bournemouth, so I would encourage that,” said United’s head coach. “I believe I can work under any framework, really. I would embrace that. I’m a firm believer that the stronger your team around you, the better you can deliver for the players. I would welcome any decision the owners make.”

Newcastle are also recruiting a new chief executive following the departure of Lee Charnley late last year.

