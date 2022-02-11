Eddie Howe 'embraces' move by Newcastle United's owners
Eddie Howe has addressed the expected appointment of Dan Ashworth at Newcastle United.
Ashworth this week resigned from his position as technical director at Brighton and Hove Albion. The 50-year-old has been placed on gardening leave during his notice period by the club ahead of his switch to St James’s Park.
Howe – who has previously spoken of his “respect” for Ashworth – was asked about the appointment of a director of football head of Sunday’s game against Aston Villa.
“I’ve been used to working with a sporting director at Bournemouth, so I would encourage that,” said United’s head coach. “I believe I can work under any framework, really. I would embrace that. I’m a firm believer that the stronger your team around you, the better you can deliver for the players. I would welcome any decision the owners make.”
Newcastle are also recruiting a new chief executive following the departure of Lee Charnley late last year.