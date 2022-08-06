Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was revealed yesterday that Howe had signed a new “long-term contract”. The length of the deal was not disclosed by the club.

Howe had originally committed himself to the club until 2024 after taking over last November following a winless start to the 2021/22 campaign. The 44-year-old was asked about the deal after this afternoon’s season-opening 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at St James’s Park.

Asked for his reaction to signing the contract, Howe said: “Absolutely delighted to do so.

"Very grateful for the opportunity given to me by the owners of the football club to come here and manage in the first place, and then for them to reward me and my team with this contract is greatly appreciated from my side.

"I didn’t hesitate about signing the deal. I’m loving every moment of being Newcastle manager. I’m going to give it my all to make it a success.”

Asked about the exact length of the contract, Howe said: “It’s a ‘long-term’ deal – that was the wording, I think.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Meanwhile, Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson scored second-half goals against Forest.