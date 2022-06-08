Dwight Gayle tipped for Newcastle United exit amid Middlesbrough 'talks'

The Newcastle United striker found his opportunities limited last season – and only made eight Premier League appearances.
Gayle – whose goals got the club promoted in the 2016/17 season – has another two years left on his contract.
And the Daily Mail report that the 32-year-old is in discussions over a move to Championship club Middlesbrough.
Gayle spent the 2018/19 season on loan at West Bromwich Albion.