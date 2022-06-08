Loading...

Dwight Gayle tipped for Newcastle United exit amid Middlesbrough 'talks'

Dwight Gayle is in talks over a move to Middlesbrough, according to a report.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 9:41 am
The Newcastle United striker found his opportunities limited last season – and only made eight Premier League appearances.

Gayle – whose goals got the club promoted in the 2016/17 season – has another two years left on his contract.

And the Daily Mail report that the 32-year-old is in discussions over a move to Championship club Middlesbrough.

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

Gayle spent the 2018/19 season on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

MiddlesbroughPremier League