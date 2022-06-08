Dwight Gayle tipped for Newcastle United exit amid Middlesbrough 'talks'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newcastle United striker found his opportunities limited last season – and only made eight Premier League appearances.

Gayle – whose goals got the club promoted in the 2016/17 season – has another two years left on his contract.

And the Daily Mail report that the 32-year-old is in discussions over a move to Championship club Middlesbrough.

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...