Details revealed as goalkeeper set for Newcastle United 'return' in new role

Tony Caig’s set for a return to Newcastle United almost 16 years after leaving the club.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:19 am

Caig spent three years at St James’s Park during his playing career, but the goalkeeper didn’t make a first-team appearance.

Now goalkeeping coach at Dundee United, Caig’s set to take up a position at Newcastle's Academy, according to the Daily Record.

Caig, signed by Sir Bobby Robson in 2003, reportedly wants to return to the North East for “family reasons”.

The 47-year-old was a team-mate of academy manager Steve Harper at United.

