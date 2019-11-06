Defender hands Steve Bruce a Newcastle United fitness boost ahead of Bournemouth

Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune has hinted he will be BACK in Steve Bruce’s Premier League squad THIS weekend.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 6:00 am
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal takes on Florian Lejeune of Newcastle during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on April 01, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The Magpies host Bournemouth looking to build on their rampant win at West Ham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

And Bruce looks set to be boosted by the return of the Frenchman, out since April with a knee injury.

Lejeune tweeted: “Yesterday was the last time I played for the reserves before coming back with the group. Thank you to all my teammates, can't wait to be back #readynow.”