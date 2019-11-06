Defender hands Steve Bruce a Newcastle United fitness boost ahead of Bournemouth

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal takes on Florian Lejeune of Newcastle during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on April 01, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The Magpies host Bournemouth looking to build on their rampant win at West Ham.

And Bruce looks set to be boosted by the return of the Frenchman, out since April with a knee injury.