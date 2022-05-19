Henderson is understood to have been in Newcastle for talks this week and Manchester Evening News claim that a deal to bring the 25-year-old to St James's Park is now ‘99 per-cent done’.
Sources at Newcastle have quickly played down the report with the transfer window set to open on June 10.
A season-long loan has reportedly been discussed though potential a permanent transfer is also a possibility as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his options in goal.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland at Wembley: EFL explain why they can't offer any more tickets to Black Cats fans
-
2
Two ex-Sunderland stars headline League One releases as Portsmouth, MK Dons, Lincoln City and co reveal their ‘retained lists’
-
3
How you can help as Sunderland fan group attempt biggest display Wembley has ever seen
-
4
Sunderland AFC transfer news: 115 career goal striker Cats were linked with in January released by Championship club
-
5
Peterborough owner’s clear message to Sunderland over Marcus Maddison deal
The Magpies reportedly tried to sign Henderson on loan on January deadline day but a move failed to materialise. MEN have stated that the reason for the collapsed move was due to Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka rejecting a swap deal to Manchester United.
Read More
Dubravka is Newcastle’s first choice goalkeeper but the potential arrival of Henderson would put the Slovakian’s position under serious threat heading into the 2022-23 season.