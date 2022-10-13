Darren Eales tackled on iconic Newcastle United sign changed by Mike Ashley

Newcastle United’s new owners took down the unpopular Sports Direct signs at St James’s Park late last year following their £305million takeover. However, the iconic “Newcastle United” lettering on the East Stand, changed to the same italic font as that used by Ashley's firm, was left untouched.

And Eales, United’s chief executive officer, was asked by a fan on BBC Radio Newcastle whether the club would change the lettering back to the original non-italic font.

“That’s something that never had come to my attention before, and obviously that’s something that we’ll be looking at as we get feedback from supporters,” said Eales, who joined the club from Atlanta United in the summer.

Eales also revealed that the club is looking to expand St James’s Park amid unprecedented demand for tickets in the wake of the takeover.