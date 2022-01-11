Crystal Palace have reportedly opened talks with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Fellaini reports

Recent reports have linked ex-Manchester United and Everton player Marouane Fellaini with a move to St James’s Park.

In one of the most surprising transfer links of the window, reports in Belgium have suggested that Fellaini may be on the move away from China this month with a host of clubs across the world reportedly interested in his signature - including Newcastle United.

Clubs in Qatar and Dubai, as well as Turkish-giants Galatasaray and Besiktas, are also reportedly interested in the man who scored 55 goals during a ten year spell in England.

Crystal Palace ‘open talks’ for striker

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah could be on the way to Selhurst Park this month with Crystal Palace reportedly interested in the 22-year-old.

Palace reportedly failed with a £12m bid in the summer for the striker who is out of contract at The Emirates at the end of the season.

Reports last week suggested that Newcastle had listed Nketiah as a potential replacement for the injured Callum Wilson.

Pundit’s backing for ‘massive’ signing

The latest striker to be linked with a move to St James’s Park this month is Chris Wood.

Wood has scored 50 Premier League goals, with 49 of those coming for Burnley and has become an integral part of the set-up at Turf Moor.

Noel Whelan believes that signing Wood could be a ‘massive’ deal for the Magpies and tips the New Zealand international to be a success at St James’s Park, providing he is given the service he needs to score goals:

“They need another striker – especially after seeing that Cambridge game, it’s massive, and Wood could be the man,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“They’re missing Callum Wilson. Newcastle have got creators, but he’s the one to provide that magic inside the box and score the goals.

“Wood could fire them to safety – if he gets the service. He’s scored goals everywhere he’s gone when he’s had the opportunities. I saw that at Leeds United and now he’s done really well with Burnley.