Newcastle have won their last six matches at St James’s Park and currently sit ninth in the table having successfully climbed out of relegation trouble.
The Magpies can afford to relax somewhat but it’s a must-win game for title-chasing Liverpool as they sit just one point behind leaders Manchester City with five games to play.
A victory for The Reds on Tyneside would see them go top of the table, albeit potentially only for a few hours with Man City facing Leeds later in the day.
Andre Marriner has been named as the referee for the match along with assistants Simon Long, Scott Ledger and fourth official Andy Madley. But it's the appointment of the video assistant referee that could cause a stir amongst Newcastle and Manchester City supporters in particular.
Merseyside based official Mike Dean will be the VAR and make checks on every on field decision with the power to intervene at key moments from Stockley Park.
Dean’s decisions were criticised by Newcastle fans and Eddie Howe for his display when the sides last met at Anfield back in December. Dean refrained from stopping play in the build-up to a Liverpool goal despite Isaac Hayden being on the floor with a head injury.
The referee also turned down a penalty shout after Ryan Fraser was brought down inside the penalty area by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
And now he is on the other side of the monitor this weekend, it will be interesting to see if VAR has any major influence on this weekend’s match.