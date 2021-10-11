Competition Appeal Tribunal dispute between Mike Ashley and Premier League officially withdrawn after Newcastle United takeover

St James's Park, home of Newcastle United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ex-Newcastle owner Ashley had made a claim under section 47A of the 1988 Competition Act following the Premier League’s failure to make a timely decision on the approval of a proposed £300million takeover.

The Premier League made an application this summer to contest the CAT’s jurisdiction, heard on September 29.

Following the takeover last Thursday, confirmation has now come the case has been withdrawn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the CAT website - re St James Holdings Limited v The Football Association Premier League Limited – read: “Claim under section 47A of the Competition Act 1998.

“On 11 June 2021 the Defendant made an application to contest the Tribunal's jurisdiction pursuant to Rule 34 of the Tribunal Rules. The hearing of the application took place on 29 September 2021.