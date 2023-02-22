Club chief reveals Newcastle United ‘target’ is ‘not for sale’ as Magpies winger ‘frozen out’ of first-team
Napoli’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has spoken about Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s future at the club.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:
Read More:
Ally McCoist on Loris Karius’ Carabao Cup ‘opportunity’
Loris Karius is set to make his Newcastle United debut on Sunday when they face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final. Karius will deputise for the suspended Nick Pope and the ineligible Martin Dubravka and Ally McCoist believes the German should embrace the opportunity to become a Magpies hero.
McCoist told Talk Sport: “Football throws up amazing stories and this is just another one. What an opportunity for him.
“I’ve got to say I do feel sorry for Nick Pope, the sending off is probably the correct decision but it just looks harsh. And they’ve not got a problem with Dubravka [being cup tied] going to Manchester United on-loan.
“But if you’re Karius, surely you’re looking at it and saying what an opportunity I’ve got here. I haven’t played for a while but I’ve now got the opportunity to play in a domestic cup final and in a team that haven’t won domestically for 50-odd years.
“As much as it’s a blow, and it is a blow, Nick Pope not being available to play, when one door closes another one opens. What an opportunity it is.”
Ryan Fraser ‘frozen out’ of first-team plans
Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser has been told to train with the Under-21 squad and is unlikely to regain his spot in Eddie Howe’s first-team plans. Fraser hasn’t featured for Newcastle since October and was linked with a move to Everton during the January transfer window.
Napoli chief discusses availability of Newcastle United ‘target’
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not for sale, despite reported interest from Manchester City and Newcastle United in his services.
As picked up by Fabrizio Romano, Giuntoli said: “Khvicha’s a fantastic player and we want to keep him, it’s not even the case to mention a specific price tag to sell him. In this moment, Kvaratskhelia is not for sale. The market hasn’t even started”.