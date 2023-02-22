Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Read More:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ally McCoist on Loris Karius’ Carabao Cup ‘opportunity’

REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 17: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and SSC Napoli at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on February 17, 2023 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Loris Karius is set to make his Newcastle United debut on Sunday when they face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final. Karius will deputise for the suspended Nick Pope and the ineligible Martin Dubravka and Ally McCoist believes the German should embrace the opportunity to become a Magpies hero.

McCoist told Talk Sport: “Football throws up amazing stories and this is just another one. What an opportunity for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got to say I do feel sorry for Nick Pope, the sending off is probably the correct decision but it just looks harsh. And they’ve not got a problem with Dubravka [being cup tied] going to Manchester United on-loan.

“But if you’re Karius, surely you’re looking at it and saying what an opportunity I’ve got here. I haven’t played for a while but I’ve now got the opportunity to play in a domestic cup final and in a team that haven’t won domestically for 50-odd years.

“As much as it’s a blow, and it is a blow, Nick Pope not being available to play, when one door closes another one opens. What an opportunity it is.”

Ryan Fraser ‘frozen out’ of first-team plans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser has been told to train with the Under-21 squad and is unlikely to regain his spot in Eddie Howe’s first-team plans. Fraser hasn’t featured for Newcastle since October and was linked with a move to Everton during the January transfer window.

Napoli chief discusses availability of Newcastle United ‘target’

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not for sale, despite reported interest from Manchester City and Newcastle United in his services.