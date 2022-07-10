Ciaran Clark set for Newcastle United exit after Eddie Howe squad decision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender missed out on a place in Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad for the second half of last season following the January arrival of Dan Burn from Brighton and Hove Albion.

And the 32-year-old, a mainstay of the squad during Rafa Benitez’s time as manager, is set to join Championship club Sheffield United on loan after being told to train away from the first-team group.

Clark, signed from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016 following the club’s relegation to the Championship, has made 129 appearances – and scored 11 goals – for United.

Howe spoke about Clark’s situation last season after cutting him from his squad. United’s head coach said: "We’ve got Ciaran Clark, who is training with the group. His attitude has been first class. I’ve got no problem with him at all. Unfortunately, due to numbers, he missed out.”