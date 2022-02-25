Eight months on from suffering a cardiac arrest playing in Euro 2020 for his country, Christian Eriksen is set to make his return to football tomorrow.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has confirmed that Eriksen will feature against Newcastle United: “He will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch and make his debut tomorrow.

“It will be amazing. It’s a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family when he walks onto that pitch and for everyone in football who saw what happened.” Frank said.

Christian Eriksen will make his Brentford debut against Newcastle United (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“It’s another one of those reminders that we’re very privileged to do what we do and be alive and we need to appreciate every day and every moment, which is sometimes very difficult [to do] in life. But it’s a good reminder for us all.”

Eriksen has been working his way back to fitness since joining the Bees last month and has featured in warm-up games, designed to help build-up his match-fitness.

Speaking last week, Frank revealed that because of the Dane’s natural fitness, he was hopeful the 30-year-old would be able to feature against the Magpies, despite spending less than six weeks at the club:

“He’s been out for seven months, and normally you need a proper pre-season to get it going. He came to us with a good foundation, so he doesn’t need six weeks. We are aiming for the Newcastle game.”

Eriksen has one netted goal and grabbed six assists in just eleven career games against Newcastle.

