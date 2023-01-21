News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Chris Wood's classy 'note' to Newcastle United fans

Chris Wood’s posted a parting message to Newcastle United fans – after leaving the club on loan.

By Miles Starforth
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 10:03am

The 31-year-old striker yesterday joined Nottingham Forest until the end of the season, and the move will become permanent in the summer if certain conditions are met.

Read More
Shock Newcastle United injury update as Eddie Howe finalises team for Crystal Pa...
Hide Ad

And Wood, signed from Burnley a year ago for £25million, posted a message to Newcastle fans on Instagram after his switch was finalised.

Most Popular

“A short note to say thank you to everyone at this special club, especially my team-mates, coaches and all the support staff,” said Wood. "And of course the supporters, what incredible atmosphere you guys give the team, it really does lift everyone. I’ll be cheering along.”

Meanwhile, Howe, speaking ahead of this afternoon’s game against Crystal Palace, stressed the importance of signing a replacement. United’s head coach said: "From my side, there was no thought of letting a player go and not replacing. I think that would leave us dangerously short of players. But there’s no guarantees.”

Hide Ad
Newcastle United's Chris Wood has joined Nottingham Forest on loan.
Chris WoodInstagramBurnley