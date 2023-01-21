The 31-year-old striker yesterday joined Nottingham Forest until the end of the season, and the move will become permanent in the summer if certain conditions are met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Wood, signed from Burnley a year ago for £25million, posted a message to Newcastle fans on Instagram after his switch was finalised.

“A short note to say thank you to everyone at this special club, especially my team-mates, coaches and all the support staff,” said Wood. "And of course the supporters, what incredible atmosphere you guys give the team, it really does lift everyone. I’ll be cheering along.”

Meanwhile, Howe, speaking ahead of this afternoon’s game against Crystal Palace, stressed the importance of signing a replacement. United’s head coach said: "From my side, there was no thought of letting a player go and not replacing. I think that would leave us dangerously short of players. But there’s no guarantees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad