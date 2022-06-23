Chris Wood claims Newcastle United's second summer signing is 'one of the best' he has played with

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wood’s praise for incoming teammate Nick Pope

One Newcastle player likely to be excited about Nick Pope’s arrival at St James’s Park is the goalkeeper’s former Burnley teammate Chris Wood.

Wood played alongside Pope as the England international kept 46 clean sheets in 141 Premier League appearances for The Clarets.

Nick Pope in action for Burnley (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

And when asked about Pope ahead of last year’s European Championships, Wood didn’t hold back his praise.

"He is one of the best keepers I’ve worked with,” the former Burnley striker told talkSPORT.

“Shot stopping, I think he’s number one. He’s unbelievable at taking pressure from crosses, corners, and every year he’s been better playing out with his feet.

"Ultimately, if I’m putting a keeper in goal, I want him to stop goals, and he’s been a credit for that for [Burnley] for a number of years now.”

Newcastle United remain in talks for Hugo Ekitike despite ‘deal off’ claims

Newcastle United remain in talks to sign Reims forward Hugo Ekitike this summer despite claims that the club had pulled out of a deal altogether. A £25.6million fee has been agreed with the Ligue 1 outfit but negotiations with the player’s representatives have seen the deal stall.

On Thursday, a 90min report claimed that the Magpies had walked away from signing Ekitike due to issues regarding agent fees and will now be pursuing other options. Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in the 20-year-old.

But Sky Sports have said that although Newcastle are growing frustrated with a lack of progress over the deal and are prepared to walk away if an agreement isn’t reached soon, talks are still ongoing.

Lyon look to beat Newcastle to £12m signing following enquiry

Lyon are reportedly looking to swoop in and sign Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia ahead of Newcastle and Manchester United.

According to The Mirror, the Premier League pair both enquired about the Netherlands international but have not made a concrete offer.

Meanwhile, Lyon have lodged a £12million bid for the 22-year-old and are waiting for a response.