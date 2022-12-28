Chelsea ‘plot move’ for Newcastle United ‘target’ as Leeds United chief makes Aston Villa and Magpies admission

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Chelsea ‘plot move’ for Newcastle-linked midfielder

Chelsea are reportedly planning to move for Benfica and Argentina star Enzo Fernandez when the transfer window opens next month. Rumours that the Magpies are preparing to trigger Fernandez’s £105m release clause had been doing the rounds, however, the Daily Record report that Chelsea’s owners have given the green light to sign Fernandez next month.

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: Enzo Fernandez of Argentina controls the ball against Mitchell Duke of Australia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images for Football Australia)

The 21 year old shone at the World Cup in Qatar and has been in fine form for his club this season. Benfica are seemingly reluctant to see Fernandez leave mid season however, the Portuguese club are powerless to resist a move if his release clause is triggered.

Leeds United chief makes Newcastle United admission

Leeds United’s director of football Victor Orta believes Newcastle United are currently ‘a step above’ Leeds. In an interview with AS, Orta laid out his ambitions for Leeds whilst recognising the club still have a way to go to match the progress made by the Magpies over the last year and potentially see European football return to Elland Road.

Orta said: “Anything between 10th and 13th, 10th and 14th is a very good season. Getting three consecutive years in the Premier (League) after 17 years out of it, stabilising the structure, the ideas and perhaps, little by little, moving on to more ambitious projects.

“It is very difficult and very competitive, even outside the top-six there are rivals like Newcastle and Aston Villa that seem like a step above. Personally, I have the dream of returning this team to its place, which is to play in European competition because it has already done so, because it has done so successfully.

“It’s not easy, but the fans demand it, I don’t know if through a cup classification, hopefully through a league classification. But I think that immobility in football is one of the worst defects.”