Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Sven Botman earns maiden Netherlands call-up

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has earned his first call-up to the senior Netherlands squad after a stunning debut Premier League campaign. Botman joined the Magpies from Lille in the summer and has become one of their star players as Newcastle hunt Champions League qualification.

Botman, who has represented his country at Under-21 level 12 times, missed out on Louis Van Gaal’s squad for the Qatar World Cup but has been named by Ronald Koeman for their forthcoming games with Gibraltar and France. The defender will face intense competition to receive his first cap however, with players like Virgil Van Dijk, Nathan Ake and Jurrien Timber also named in the squad.

Netherlands face World Cup runners-up France at the Stade de France on Friday, March 24 (7:45pm kick-off) before they host Gibraltar at Feyernoord’s De Kuip on Monday, March 27 (7:45pm kick-off).

Clubs pull out of race to sign Newcastle United ‘target’

Netherlands' defender Sven Botman (L) and Germany's forward Lukas Nmecha vie for the ball during the UEFA Under21 Championship semi final football match between the Netherlands and Germany in Szekesfehervar, on June 3, 2021. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Sky Germany, both Chelsea and Bayern Munich have pulled out of the race to sign Marcus Thuram this summer. Thuram will become a free agent when his current contract at Borussia Moenchengladbach expires at the end of the season and Newcastle, courtesy of Allan Saint-Maximin, have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old.

In December, Saint-Maximin expressed his desire to see Thuram move to Tyneside: “He is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here.” He told the Gazette. “For me, he’s a great player. I’ve known this guy a long time.”

Former Magpie training with National League side

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland defender Danny Rose is training with York City - according to the Sun. Rose, who spent half a season on-loan at Newcastle United during the 2019/20 campaign, is currently a free agent having left Watford in the summer.