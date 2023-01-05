Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Championship boss denies Elliot Anderson interest

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has poured cold water on speculation the Hatters will move for Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson this month. Anderson has been on the fringes of the Newcastle team this season and although many in the club believe he can play a role in the first-team, a loan move could be an option for the 20 year old.

Various clubs in the Championship have been linked with a move for Anderson who will hope any loan move can reap the same benefits his switch to Bristol Rovers elicited this time last year. However, it appears that Kenilworth Road may not be his eventual destination with Edwards telling Luton Today there is ‘nothing’ in the rumours.

Edwards said: “Football’s really funny, it throws up loads of rumours. Clearly we’ll have lists, we’re always constantly monitoring players and looking at always trying to improve, but there’s nothing on Elliot Anderson at the moment, no.”

Scott McTominay reports

Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson has been attracting attention from the Championship over a potential loan move this window (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Mail report that Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has ‘admirers’ at Newcastle United, but a move for the Scotland international is unlikely this month with the Red Devil’s reluctant to see the midfielder leave. The 26 year old has made just shy of 200 appearances for Manchester United.

Chelsea confirm Benoit Badiashile signing

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of AS Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile. The Frenchman has signed a seven-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge and has become their second signing of what is expected to be a busy window at the club.

Badiashile featured 11 times in Ligue 1 for Monaco before his departure and was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United this time last year, before the Magpies opted to sign Dan Burn and then Sven Botman when the summer window opened.