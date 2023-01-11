The Red Devil’s overcame a spirited Charlton Athletic side with a stunning goal from Antony and a Marcus Rashford brace securing them a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. At the same time, Newcastle overcame the challenge of Leicester City courtesy of strikes from Dan Burn and Joelinton to book their place in their first League Cup semi-final since 1976 and their first semi-final in any competition since their clash with the Red Devil’s at the Millenium Stadium in the 2004/05 FA Cup.

Manchester City, Southampton, Wolves and Nottingham Forest all play tonight to round-off the semi-final line-up. Here, we take a look at when the Carabao Cup semi-final draw, how supporters can watch the draw and when the two legged semi-finals are due to be played:

Newcastle United booked their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Leicester City (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

The draw for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup takes place following the conclusion of Southampton’s quarter-final clash with Manchester City at St Mary’s. Kick-off on the south coast is at 8pm with the tie going straight to a penalty shootout if the game ends in a draw. In previous rounds, the draw tended to take place around 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Is the Carabao Cup draw available to watch on TV or stream?

The draw will take place live on Sky Sports with host Mark Chapman being joined by Lioness Jill Scott and former QPR and Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha. Scott and Onuoha will be drawing the two ties.

Supporters can also watch the draw live on the Carabao Cup Twitter account via @Carabao_Cup.

When will the Carabao Cup semi-finals be played?

The first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals are scheduled to take place in the week commencing January 23. The return leg is due to take place a week later in the week commencing January 30.