After scoring two goals in his opening three Premier League matches this season, the 30-year-old has missed Newcastle’s last four league games due to a hamstring injury.

Head coach Eddie Howe admitted the striker was ‘close’ to returning in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at St James’s Park but wasn’t risked ahead of the international break.

Instead, Wilson is expected to be back in contention for the trip to Fulham on October 1 (3pm kick-off).

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson confidently stated: “Wilson’s back soon, you know!”

He later added: “I was potentially fit for the Bournemouth game you know, hit and miss, 50/50.

"But missing that has given me the opportunity over the international break to work even harder now and come the next game you'll be flying. It's short-term sacrifice for long-term gains.”

After Wilson’s injury, Newcastle went out and spent a club record £60million to sign striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad. The Swede has scored two goals in three appearances since his arrival, including a second half penalty to rescue a point for The Magpies.

When fit, Wilson is Newcastle’s designated penalty taker and wouldn’t get drawn into praising Isak too much for his well-converted spot kick.

“Well of course, for £60million I'd expect him to put a penalty away,” Wilson added.

"In my absence, you always want somebody to step up and have that confidence and composure to put it away really and fair play to him.

"It's got us a point at the end of the day because we went behind in the game but we probably needed a little bit more from other players and people around on the pitch on the day to try and get that intricate football going to get three points.”