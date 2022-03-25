The Magpies’ top scorer hasn’t featured in 2022 after picking up a serious injury in the draw with Manchester United on December 27.

Earlier this month, he returned to training in the gym with the Newcastle squad at Darsley Park to step up his rehabilitation.

Wilson has continued his progress out in Dubai this week, but remains limited to light jogs and gym sessions as it stands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United reacts with an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park on December 27, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

On the Footballer’s Football Podcast, West Ham forward Michail Antonio suggested Wilson was living the high-life of being out in Dubai without having to play or train fully.

The Newcastle striker responded: “If anything I'm doing too much work!

"This is a place where you can work hard but also get some sunshine as well and it's a change of scenery. It's a good place to be.

“It's frustrating, I want to be playing, I want to be training, I want to be doing all the things a footballer does. I don't want to be stuck in the gym when everyone is outside, having fun, scoring goals, this and that. It seems good from the outside but it's not what you want to be doing.”

A potential return date for Wilson has been reported with the Crystal Palace match at St James’s Park on April 20 pencilled in.

The same date has also been given for Kieran Trippier, who is currently recovering from a broken metatarsal and has also been limited to gym sessions this week.

Providing an update, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told nufc.co.uk: “I'd say they're on schedule from where they were given their respective injuries, but I wouldn't say necessarily ahead of schedule.

"They're both serious injuries, both enough to obviously be operated on and go through a very intense rehab period.

"Callum's injury, you have to be very careful with – we don't push him back too quickly, and he ends up injuring himself again, because the Achilles/calf is a very delicate area of the body, and you need to make sure it's robust enough to withstand heavy load.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.