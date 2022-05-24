Loading...

Bruno Guimaraes posts brilliant message to Newcastle United fans

Bruno Guimaraes has reflected on a “crazy” first few months at Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 12:23 pm

Guimarares joined the club in January from Olympique Lyonnais in a deal worth £35million plus add-ons – and scored five goals.

And the 24-year-old midfielder – who was visited by his Brazil team-mate Lucas Paqueta last week – has posted a message to fans on Twitter following the conclusion of the club’s season at the weekend.

Guimaraes tweeted: “How crazy is to think that it was my first season here! It's even crazier to think that it was only 4 months! Thanks to all the fans for making me feel at home from the first game here! It was just the beginning! The future promises a lot of good things. See you soon @NUFC fans.”

Newcastle, in the relegation zone when Guimaraes joined, ended the campaign in 11th place following Sunday’s 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
