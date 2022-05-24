Guimarares joined the club in January from Olympique Lyonnais in a deal worth £35million plus add-ons – and scored five goals.
And the 24-year-old midfielder – who was visited by his Brazil team-mate Lucas Paqueta last week – has posted a message to fans on Twitter following the conclusion of the club’s season at the weekend.
Guimaraes tweeted: “How crazy is to think that it was my first season here! It's even crazier to think that it was only 4 months! Thanks to all the fans for making me feel at home from the first game here! It was just the beginning! The future promises a lot of good things. See you soon @NUFC fans.”
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland's estimated worth following promotion to the Championship plus Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' financial dilemma
-
2
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats to pay Scottish club five-figure sum following promotion as ex-star becomes free agent
-
3
The 14 Sunderland players contracted for the Black Cats' 2022/23 Championship battle
-
4
Championship promotion odds: Sunderland's surprising price to go up to Premier League compared to Middlesbrough and Sheffield United
-
5
Lynden Gooch's tears and Dennis Cirkin's toes: Behind the scenes with Sunderland stars at Wembley
Newcastle, in the relegation zone when Guimaraes joined, ended the campaign in 11th place following Sunday’s 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.