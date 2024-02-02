Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon are facing their second Premier League suspensions of the season.

Guimaraes was shown his ninth booking of the league season in Newcastle's previous home match against Manchester City, meaning he is just one yellow card away from a two-match ban. The Brazilian was booked for a foul on Mateo Kovacic in the 21st minute of The Magpies' 3-2 defeat against City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Tuesday night, Gordon was shown his eighth booking of the Premier League season during Newcastle's 3-1 win at Aston Villa. The 22-year-old was booked in stoppage time for a foul on Jacob Ramsey, meaning he is a further two bookings away from a two-match ban.

Gordon and Guimaraes have already been handed one-match suspensions earlier this season after accumulating five yellow cards in Newcastle's first 19 Premier League matches. Kieran Trippier was also handed such a suspension.

Bruno Guimaraes has been a key player for Newcastle United.

Now Newcastle have played 22 Premier League matches, the suspension threshold has moved to 10 yellow cards with a 32-match cut-off point. So any player shown 10 yellow cards up to and including a club's 32nd match of the Premier League season will be handed a two-match ban.

As a result, Guimaraes has to avoid picking up another booking in each of Newcastle's next 10 league matches or else he will be handed a two-game suspension with Gordon having to avoid another two bookings over the same period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last thing we need, to be honest at this moment in time is to lose anyone through suspension, but well have to cross that bridge when it comes," Howe told The Gazette.

The Magpies will be hoping Guimaraes manages to avoid suspension given their record without him in the side. In all seven matches the midfielder has missed since his arrival at the club almost two years ago, Newcastle have failed to win any.

Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad, Trippier, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton have been booked five times.