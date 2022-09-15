Bruno Guimaraes injury update ahead of Newcastle United's return to action

Saint-Maximin has been sidelined in recent weeks along with Guimaraes and Callum Wilson. The winger suffered a hamstring injury after scoring a stunning goal in last month’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 25-year-old – who has had treatment in France – may not be fit in time for Saturday’s home game against Bournemouth, but Guimaraes – who has missed the club’s last three games with a hamstring problem – has trained this week.

Speaking before the West Ham United game last weekend was postponed, the midfielder said: “I’ve been working hard for this. It’s my goal, but I don’t know if I’ll be ready. I’m doing my best to be ready as much as possible.”

Meanwhile, striker Wilson suffered a hamstring injury in last month’s 3-3 home draw against Manchester City. United head coach Eddie Howe will give an injury update tomorrow.