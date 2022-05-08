Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling condemned The Magpies to their heaviest defeat of the season at the Etihad Stadium.

But that didn’t deter the 3,000 travelling Newcastle fans, who remained chanting and applauding the players well after the full-time whistle.

And their efforts didn’t go unnoticed with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes sending a message to the supporters via Twitter after the game.

He said: “Fans, you don't deserve what happened today. Your love for our team is unbelievable. I promise you that in the next season we’ll evolve as a team and we need you, as always, for the next two challenges.”

Guimaraes’ point was reiterated by Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who also tweeted a message to the supporters: “To our away supporters who travelled down….you were magnificent #nufc #onwardsandupwards.”

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United warms up prior to kick off of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

