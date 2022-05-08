Goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling condemned The Magpies to their heaviest defeat of the season at the Etihad Stadium.
But that didn’t deter the 3,000 travelling Newcastle fans, who remained chanting and applauding the players well after the full-time whistle.
And their efforts didn’t go unnoticed with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes sending a message to the supporters via Twitter after the game.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland boss Alex Neil to make TWO changes against Sheffield Wednesday - predicted starting XI for League One play-off semi-final second leg
-
2
Watch the stunning scenes as Sunderland fans produce amazing flag display against Sheffield Wednesday at Stadium of Light
-
3
Sunderland midfielder wanted by Premier League strugglers
-
4
Can you spot yourself in our brilliant Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday fan pictures from Stadium of Light?
-
5
Sunderland boss Alex Neil gives a team news update ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash
He said: “Fans, you don't deserve what happened today. Your love for our team is unbelievable. I promise you that in the next season we’ll evolve as a team and we need you, as always, for the next two challenges.”
Read More
Guimaraes’ point was reiterated by Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who also tweeted a message to the supporters: “To our away supporters who travelled down….you were magnificent #nufc #onwardsandupwards.”