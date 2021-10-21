Brighton manager Graham Potter and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta react to Steve Bruce's Newcastle United exit

Former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Following news of his sacking, Bruce opened up about his exit and the impact the abuse he received had on him during his spell on Tyneside.

He told the Telegraph: “By the time I got to Newcastle, I thought I could handle everything thrown at me but it has been very, very tough.

"To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail, to read people constantly saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a stupid, tactically inept cabbage head or whatever. And it was from day one.

“When we were doing ok results wise, it was ‘yeah but the style of football is rubbish’ or I was just ‘lucky.’ It was ridiculous and persistent, even when the results were good.”

Graeme Jones has been put in charge on an “interim basis” ahead of the game at Crystal Palace. Jones will be assisted by coaches Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith.

Ahead of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures, managers have been discussing the situation at Newcastle.

Potter expressed his sympathy for Bruce.

“It is sad to hear,” said Potter. “I suppose we sign up to it to a certain extent but there is a line that it’s not right to cross and it’s not nice when you hear that.

“We are highly rewarded for the job we do, so there is not too much sympathy, but to get that type of abuse is not right.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Arteta added: “I was really sad after reading that statement from Steve. First of all, because I know him personally, and secondly, because of what he transmitted in his words.

“You're talking about somebody who has been in the game for over 40 years as a player and as a manager. He's managed over 1,000 games.