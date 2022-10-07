Brentford travel to St James’s Park on Saturday, knowing a win would see them leapfrog their opponents in the table.

The Bees will be spearheaded by Toney who has had an impressive start to the campaign, netting five goals and assisting another two in just eight Premier League matches.

Ivan Toney scored against Newcastle United at St James's Park last season (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Toney, who left Newcastle on a permanent deal in 2018 after multiple loan spells away from the club, recently earned his first England call-up for their most recent Nations League games.

Bees boss Frank believes Toney will get more international experience and that Gareth Southgate should take the 26-year-old to Qatar.

Frank said: “I think for Ivan the most important thing is to perform every day at the training ground and then perform on Saturday against Newcastle, hopefully score a goal or two. Keep doing that and with his performances he needs to ask questions to Gareth Southgate.

“Then it is up to Gareth to take the decision over what he thinks is the best squad for the World Cup. I am sure he will take the best squad. Gareth wants to win the World Cup so he will bring the best and most competitive squad.

“If you ask me, I see Ivan every day and I am bias but I think he should be there. There are so many things playing into that when you need a full squad and to be fair I am sure Gareth will look more broadly across all the England players.”

Toney scored against the Magpies in this fixture last season - a chaotic 3-3 draw that saw new boss Eddie Howe watch on from a hotel room after testing positive for Covid-19.

“It still lives with me today, those 90 minutes.” Howe told the media when reflecting on last November’s game.