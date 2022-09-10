‘Bids coming in’ – Newcastle United player tipped to be worth £100m following Arsenal interest
Newcastle United record signing Alexander Isak has been tipped to be worth £100million in the coming years.
The 22-year-old became Newcastle’s record signing this summer after arriving from Real Sociedad for £60million.
And he got his United career off to a flyer by scoring the opening goal against Liverpool at Anfield last month. He also showed fine footwork to score a second goal only for it to be ruled out by the offside flag.
Liverpool went on to win the game 2-1, but Isak’s performance certainly caught the eye of former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy, who told talkSPORT: “He’s still got a bit of growing to do, there’s still going to be that expectancy to put a bit of bulk on his upper body.
“He’s so quick, you saw his footwork [at Liverpool]. This kid could be as good as he wants to be, I genuinely believe that.”
Isak had a great opportunity to add to his goal tally against Crystal Palace last weekend but chipped a one-on-one effort straight at the goalkeeper.
The young striker is also looking to put a frustrating 2021-22 season behind him after finding the net just six times in the league for Sociedad.
“He had a bit of a strange season last year at Sociedad,” Cundy added. “There were a lot of teams sniffing around him after the Euros last year.
“That’s where he really did catch the eye. I’ve followed his career and he had a bad season last year.
“His numbers weren’t great, but he will be a sound investment. We saw [against Liverpool] what this kid is capable of. Newcastle have got a really good player.
"There will be bids coming in. I think in years to come he will be worth £100m.”
Isak has previously been strongly linked with a Premier League move to Arsenal, who couldn’t reach an agreement with Sociedad before Newcastle swooped in.
The Swedish international signed a six-year deal at St James's Park with The Magpies hoping to see a sound return on their £60million investment in the coming years as they look to push for a European spot.