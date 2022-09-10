The 22-year-old became Newcastle’s record signing this summer after arriving from Real Sociedad for £60million.

And he got his United career off to a flyer by scoring the opening goal against Liverpool at Anfield last month. He also showed fine footwork to score a second goal only for it to be ruled out by the offside flag.

Liverpool went on to win the game 2-1, but Isak’s performance certainly caught the eye of former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy, who told talkSPORT: “He’s still got a bit of growing to do, there’s still going to be that expectancy to put a bit of bulk on his upper body.

Newcastle United player Alexander Isak winks his eye and gives the thumb up during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on September 03, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s so quick, you saw his footwork [at Liverpool]. This kid could be as good as he wants to be, I genuinely believe that.”

Isak had a great opportunity to add to his goal tally against Crystal Palace last weekend but chipped a one-on-one effort straight at the goalkeeper.

The young striker is also looking to put a frustrating 2021-22 season behind him after finding the net just six times in the league for Sociedad.

“He had a bit of a strange season last year at Sociedad,” Cundy added. “There were a lot of teams sniffing around him after the Euros last year.

“That’s where he really did catch the eye. I’ve followed his career and he had a bad season last year.

“His numbers weren’t great, but he will be a sound investment. We saw [against Liverpool] what this kid is capable of. Newcastle have got a really good player.

"There will be bids coming in. I think in years to come he will be worth £100m.”

Isak has previously been strongly linked with a Premier League move to Arsenal, who couldn’t reach an agreement with Sociedad before Newcastle swooped in.