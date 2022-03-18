Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Red Devil’s quoted price for Nunez

Manchester United have reportedly been quoted a price of £67million for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United target Darwin Nunez (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

A report in Record suggests that Nunez’s price has been hiked by his club after another stellar display in the Champions League where his goal was enough to defeat Ajax.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United are believed to be the front-runners for the Uruguayan.

Bayern’s ‘enormous’ Muller challenge

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has admitted that they face an ‘enormous challenge’ to keep hold of players like Thomas Muller because of the ‘financial competition’ provided by teams at the top level.

“In these times, it is an enormous challenge to maintain the balance between sporting success and economic stability, which has characterised FC Bayern for decades,” he said, as picked up by HITC.

“Due to the enormous financial competition at the top international level, player salaries and transfer fees are in spheres that cover everything other than easy to manage.

“Lewandowski knows that we all appreciate him beyond measure here at FC Bayern. I, too, have expressed my appreciation for him several times. The same applies to Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller, who are also exceptional personalities in the history of FC Bayern.

“We approach the talks with them in a very relaxed manner. There is still enough time and our players know that. Now our entire concentration is on our big sporting goals, the tenth championship in a row and winning the Champions League.”

With his contract expiring at the end of next season, Newcastle have recently been linked with a sensational move for Muller.

Trio receive international call-ups

Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka have all received international call-ups.

These call-ups mean that Schar could feature at Wembley when they take on England in a friendly on Saturday March 26.

Krafth and Sweden meanwhile face a crucial World Cup playoff semi-final against Czech Republic on Thursday March 24.

The trio join Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil), Miguel Almiron (Paraguay) and Chris Wood (New Zealand) as the club’s six confirmed international representatives.

